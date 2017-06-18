Son Tej Pratap Yadav's many rows threaten to soil Lalu Prasad's image again

Tej Pratap, a college dropout, is no stranger to controversy

The crowd was getting bigger and bigger on June 11 to wish Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad on his 70th birthday at his sprawling bungalow here. Despite having recovered from fever, the former railways minister was receiving them with his usual wit. Presently, Lalu’s wife and former chief minister, Rabri Devi, emerged to wish him with a red rose. A few journalists quizzed her about what kind of bahu (daughter-in-law) she would like for her eldest son and state health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav. “I would like a girl just like me. One who can take care of ...

Satyavrat Mishra