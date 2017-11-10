JUST IN
Tejashwi Yadav is RJD's CM candidate for 2020 Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu

RJD will contest the 2020 Assembly polls under Tejashwi's leadership, announced Lalu Prasad

IANS  |  Patna 

Tejashwi Yadav

Ending speculation, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday said his son Tejashwi Yadav will lead the party in the next Bihar Assembly polls. He will also be the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Chief Ministerial candidate.

"RJD will contest the 2020 Assembly polls under Tejashwi's leadership. He will be our Chief Ministerial candidate," Lalu Prasad told the media here.

He spoke after senior RJD leaders Abdul Bari Sidddiqui and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reportedly said there was no clarity yet on the next Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

On Wednesday, RJD state President Raam Chander Purve had proposed Tejashwi Yadav's name as the next Chief Ministerial candidate. Later, Siddiqui and Singh expressed their disagreement over Purve's view.

Lalu Prasad also praised his younger son's work. A former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, who turned 28 on November 9, is now Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 15:58 IST

