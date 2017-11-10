Tejashwi Yadav is RJD's CM candidate for 2020 Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu

Ending speculation, chief on Friday said his son will lead the party in the next Assembly polls. He will also be the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Chief Ministerial candidate.

" will contest the 2020 Assembly polls under Tejashwi's leadership. He will be our Chief Ministerial candidate," told the media here.

He spoke after senior leaders Abdul Bari Sidddiqui and reportedly said there was no clarity yet on the next Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

On Wednesday, state President Raam Chander Purve had proposed Tejashwi Yadav's name as the next Chief Ministerial candidate. Later, Siddiqui and Singh expressed their disagreement over Purve's view.

also praised his younger son's work. A former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, who turned 28 on November 9, is now Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.