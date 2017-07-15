Tejashwi Yadav scam: Only matter of time before JD (U), RJD split, says BJP

Amid reports of an apparent rift in in Bihar's 'mahagathbandhan' between the (United) [JD (U)] and (RJD), the (BJP) opined that although the party is heading towards a split, they are trying to put up a 'brave face'.

"The war of words has begun between the two parties. It is just a matter of time before either of the leaders decide whether to remain united or split. They are trying to put up a brave face. The situation in the party is clearly visible to the people of Bihar," leader S Prakash told ANI.

Alleging chief minister of 'making friends with undeserving parties, Prakash dubbed the present situation in the grand alliance as 'unfortunate'.

"When was in an alliance with the there were no issues during this time. This is a lesson for Nitish, not to make friends with undeserving political parties," he said.

After JD(U) urged to come out clean on the corruption charges imposed by the CBI and the ED and asked Lalu to declare his assets and reveal the source of income, the rift between the alliance partners in the state seemed to have widened and indicated that the ruling grand alliance is inching towards a split.

However, JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said there are no talks of any split in the mahagathbandhan.

A similar stance was taken by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who categorically stated that the grand alliance in is an unbreakable bond.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Yadav said that the RJD will not let the (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) break the alliance between JD(U), Congress and the RJD.

