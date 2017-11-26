Tejashwi Yadav takes potshots at Nitish not campaigning in Gujarat

on Sunday took potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's name not figuring among the star campaigners of the (United) for the assembly polls in Gujarat, where the party is contesting more than 50 seats.



"This is strange that Nitish was a star campaigner of his party in the Delhi municipal polls. But he is staying away from the poll campaign in Gujarat despite his party contesting more than 50 assembly seats," Yadav said in a statement here.



Recalling the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and the 2010 Bihar assembly polls, Yadav said Kumar had on both occasions "prevented then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi from coming to the state and campaigning for the BJP"."But who is stopping Kumar from going to Gujarat. Should we assume that Modi is now avenging his past insults and preventing the Bihar chief minister from setting foot on his home turf," the former Bihar deputy chief minister asked.Kumar, who had been a BJP ally for more than a decade, snapped ties with the saffron party in 2013 as he was opposed to Modi being named the prime ministerial candidate.He again joined hands with the BJP in July this year."Kumar has repeatedly swallowed insults from Modi. He turned down the Bihar CM's request for grant of central status to Patna University at a public function last month. Kumar's arrogance may prevent him from admitting it in public, but the aggressive BJP keeps showing him his place," Yadav claimed.After severing ties with the BJP and facing a debacle in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar joined hands with arch-rival Lalu Prasad and the 2015 assembly polls were handsomely won by the "Grand Alliance" - comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress.However, Kumar quit the alliance in July, when he resigned following differences with the RJD over corruption charges against Tejashwi, who was his deputy then.Kumar was offered support by the BJP which he accepted and formed a new government and later rejoined the NDA.