Telangana CM Chandrasekhara Rao expects political traction for third front

On April 27, Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao(KCR) will be re-enacting at his party plenary something similar to what Telugu Desam Party(TDP) founder and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao(NTR), did 20 years ago. In the year 1988, NTR had formed the by bringing together several regional and national level parties, including Janata Dal, against then then ruling at the Centre. With an eye on a role in national politics, KCR has recently announced that he would be taking up on himself the responsibility to create a new political front opposing both the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Congress for the purpose of bringing a qualitative change in and governance of India. Chief minister Rao is likely to declare the formation of new front in the presence of several political leaders from other states in a grand political show at the upcoming party plenary meeting.