Telangana CM's call for non-Cong, non-BJP front receives widespread support

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday proposed a "non-Congress, non-BJP front" for betterment of farmers and Dalits, a day after recorded a dismal performance in the assembly polls in the Northeast and the BJP expanded its footprint. The had yesterday expressed his wish to join to effect a "qualitative change". Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said successive governments ruled by the and the BJP at the Centre have "miserably failed" to ensure development. "Since morning, I have been receiving many calls from various places in Today afternoon, CM called me and said that I have taken the right decision and she will be supporting me," Rao said while addressing a huge crowd at his official residence, Pragati Bhavan, here. "Farmers, Dalits, most backward classes are neglected. This situation should be changed. How long do they need to face problems. This has to change and this is not possible from these two parties. Hence, a non-Congress, non-BJP front should be formed in the country," Rao said. "Former also called, telling me that he is standing behind me. Soren also told me that he is trying to speak with many other people in and will meet up soon and speak on the issue," said Rao. He was addressing a gathering of prominent TRS leaders, ministers and elected representatives of the party at Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here. Rao said spoke to him over phone and had conveyed her support to the statement made by him yesterday. "She agreed that there is a necessity for qualitative change in the country's and said she would soon meet and talk. Several others have also been calling me over my proposal," Rao said. The said he would talk with all like-minded parties and leaders for creating an agenda for the country's growth. Rao said and former alsoexpressed his solidarity. "I will soon meet like-minded leaders and we will also hold consultations with economic experts, social scientists and farmers for creating an agenda for the country's growth," Rao said. The failed to get a majority in and did not win a single seat in or Nagaland, for which elections were held last month. In a press conference yesterday after the BJP decimated the Left and in the three states, Rao hinted at forming a third front-like platform. The said he was keen to participate in to bring about a "change". "There is need for qualitative change in .. There is a serious need. People are vexed now. No qualitative change is seen by people even after 70 years of democracy.... developed in less than three decades. What both the and the BJP did all these years?" Rao had asked. "People are looking for change. Can we expect something new to happen if the comes to power after the BJP? It can be a third front or any front... Are we not part of the country? Discussions are going on.

There is no secret about it," he had said. In the gathering today, Rao underlined the need to implement "truthful cooperative federalism" and delegation of powers to states for their development. "Such initiative would spread across country from Telangana," he said. Rao alleged that the BJP at the Centre had failed to do anything for developing the country in the last four years. "The parties, the BJP and the Congress, should change their attitude towards states. Federal system is for a namesake (now). Is there federalism in this country?The agriculture system, education, urban development should be handed over to the states. But it is not being handed over but kept at (with the Centre)," Rao said. He said states should be allowed to frame norms regarding quotas. Batting for decentralisation, the said that even states can launch and implement schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). "Can't state governments do it (undertaking such measures). Change should start and it starts from Telangana for the development of Change has to be brought... You cannot threaten me. You can threaten those who resorted to scams not me," Rao said. He said the Constitution should be amended for the sake of the people. "I spoke to some people in and they say the law and constitution in is different. I say then you become different. Constitution and the governments, the PM, all are for the public. You bring in changes in law and also amendments in the Constitution. The countrymen will be with you," Rao said. The also referred to the "fleeing" of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in loan default cases, and diamantaire Nirav Modi, an accused in the PNB fraud case, from the country. "Is there no one to question. fled the country and now .. What is this?" he asked. Rao said farmers were committing suicide because the BJP and the did nothing for them. "My countrymen, you know and understand the 'chamatkar' of both the parties who ruled the country for over 60 years. The price of every essential commodity is increasing but not the minimum support price on agriculture produce. GDP growth is not reflecting in the lives of farmers and their income is not increasing," Rao said. What the countries like China, and have achieved in terms of growth can be achieved by as well, he said. Revealing his ambitions, Rao yesterday had said people were yearning for change and he would not mind leading the movement for effecting the "change". He said he had recently met CPI (M) leader and discussed a lot of issues. Yechury's party had officially rejected any tie-up with the for upcoming elections. Rao had also said he had nothing against the

