Terming Kejriwal as 'robber', Amarinder Singh demands his resignation

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister following ousted (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra's allegations, Chief Minister Captain branded the former as 'robber' while demanding his resignation.

"I have been saying this for so many years that they are thieves and robbers. Many charges are levelled against him. Now, their own party leader has made serious charges against them," Amarinder told the media Taran Taaran,

Demanding Kejriwal's resignation, he said the former should have stepped down as the Chief Minister long ago.

Raking up a controversy, Mishra earlier in the day made a shocking revelation and alleged that he saw Jain give Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

"Day before yesterday, I saw giving Rs. two crore to and I wasn't able to sleep the entire night," he said in a press briefing after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Following Mishra's startling allegation all the political parties are training guns at the Delhi Chief Minister unanimously while demanding his resignation.

Delhi Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief asserted that Kejriwal had surpassed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief in terms of

"It is a black day for Delhi. The whole of Delhi is in a state of shock after Kapil Mishra's revelation. The chief ministers of all the states must also be in the state of shock following this. It is not an allegation, but a statement of a witness. I would like to thank for the courage that he has shown by raising his voice against corruption," Tiwari told the media in New Delhi.

The state president further demanded Kejriwal's resignation while saying that he neither had moral nor legal right to continue as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the party asserted that the had mocked the very principles of 'Lokayukt' where its foundation lay.

"The has also mocked the very principles of the 'Lokayukt' where its foundation lay. The party has no intention of following the huge claims of integrity and transparency they made earlier. They're merely fooling the citizens," leader Shakeel Ahmad told ANI.

The AAP, on its part, has denied all the allegations.