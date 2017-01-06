Tharoor, Cong leaders arrested for protesting against note ban, released

-
Prominent leaders, MLAs, MPs and AICC representatives led the picketing in front of various central government offices, including head-post offices in the districts.
Hundreds of party workers from various parts of the district took out a march to the apex bank office in the city.
There were reports of scuffle during the protest when party workers tried to break the police barricade and enter the office premises.
Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy launched the agitation in front of the head-post office in Kozhikode, while KPCC president V M Sudheeran led the protest in Thrissur district.
AICC secretary Deepak Babria too held the protest before the BSNL office in Kochi.
The protests were organised under the aegis of respective District Congress Committees.
