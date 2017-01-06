Tharoor, Cong leaders arrested for protesting against note ban, released

MP and other party leaders were arrested by the police for protesting against outside the office in Thiruvananthapuram, ANI reported on Friday.

The in has been staging protests against the manner in which the Centre has implemented the in the country.

"We were sitting on a peaceful dharna outside the office but we were arrested by police and were later released," Tharoor said.

The mass agitation was part of the country-wide stir called by All India Committee from booth to national level against the Narendra Modi government's anti-people policies and its failure to resolve the problems faced by common man, hit by demonetisation.



Prominent leaders, MLAs, MPs and AICC representatives led the picketing in front of various central government offices, including head-post offices in the districts.



Hundreds of party workers from various parts of the district took out a march to the apex bank office in the city.



There were reports of scuffle during the protest when party workers tried to break the police barricade and enter the office premises.



Veteran leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy launched the agitation in front of the head-post office in Kozhikode, while KPCC president V M Sudheeran led the protest in Thrissur district.



AICC secretary Deepak Babria too held the protest before the BSNL office in Kochi.



The protests were organised under the aegis of respective District Committees.