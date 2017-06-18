The crucial 3 for Presidential election

The last date for filing nominations is June 28

This is a crucial week for the Presidential election. The Election Commission of India issued a notification last week. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has said its candidate will file his or her nomination papers on June 23 (Friday). The last date for filing nominations is June 28. Whether it will be a no-contest election or a contest will be decided by midnight on June 30 as July 1 is the last date for withdrawal. The role of the All India Annaa Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is crucial. They together have ...

