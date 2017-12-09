The curious case of Salman Nizami who questioned PM Modi's background

leader on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Modi's remarks on Salman Nizami and said that he didn't know any individual in the party by the name of Nizami.

Shukla's remark has come hours after, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Lunawada, took on Nizami, an alleged Youth leader, over his tweet where he questioned the family background of the prime minister.

To this end, Shukla said, "Salman Nizami kaun hai, hum jaante hi nahin. (We don't even know who Salman Nizami is). He does not hold any position in the party. We can also say that there is some random person Ram Lal in who said something."

"Kahin hi ka toh aadmi nahi hai (Is this a plant by you?)," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nizami had tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi, son of Sacrificed his life for Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Sacrificed her life for Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India's independence. Modi, son of ...? Grand son of ...?"

As the voting for the first phase of assembly polls took-off this morning, the (BJP) has been canvassing for the public's mandate by berating every attack made by the Party, especially over Prime Minister Modi's humble beginning.

leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra also said Prime Minister Modi was the son of India, and that the Party was trying to insult the son of the soil.