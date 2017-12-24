The odds are stacked against Vasundhara Raje

The Gujarat election results don’t bode so well for the Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan, facing an anti-incumbency mood and a trust deficit. Party leaders in Rajasthan had assumed a comfortable win in Gujarat, making their task easier in the state Assembly election due in November next year. The close contest in Gujarat has left them nervous.

BJP leaders admit the Congress is a much formidable force in Rajasthan than Gujarat; also, the opposition has made all the right noises against the Raje government in the past two years. ...