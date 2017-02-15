The raid that landed Sasikala in the net

Bharatiya Janata Party functionary has been one of the staunch supporters of V K Sasikala’s claim to form a government in Ironically, the bullet that killed Sasikala’s hopes of becoming the chief minister came from a shot fired by Swamy two decades ago. Legal proceedings in the disproportionate assets case against late chief minister J started after Swamy filed a complaint naming only But a of Poes Garden and evidence gathered there and other locations in 1996-97 brought Sasikala, her nephew V N Sudhakaran and her sister-in-law J Elavarasi as accused.

Swamy had lodged the complaint on June 14, 1996, alleging that subsequent to becoming the chief minister, acquired properties disproportionate to her known sources of income. The complaint came a month after the AIADMK had seen its worst defeat in the Assembly elections. lost and her party was reduced to four seats from 164 five years earlier.

According to a trial judgment, in 1987, the value of Jayalalithaa’s properties were worth only Rs 7.5 lakh. She also had about Rs 1 lakh in cash. Her mentor and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran died that year. soon acquired a firm grip on the party and became the chief minister in 1991. “Her declared wealth during 1989-90 was Nil and it increased to Rs 1.89 crore in 1990-91; Rs 2.60 crore in 1991-92; Rs 5.82 crore in 1992-93; Rs 91.33 crore in 93-94 and Rs 38.21 crore during ’94-95 though she was receiving only Rs 1 a month towards her salary as chief minister,” Swamy’s complaint had said.

In December 1996, 20 years before she breathed her last, a search of her iconic Poes Garden residence yielded evidence for the prosecution. It was widely reported that the haul included 30 kg of gold, 500 kg of silver, 100 wrist watches, 10,000 saris and 250 pairs of imported footwear. Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Elavarasi were made co-accused.