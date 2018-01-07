The stormy petrel of AAP: How long will Kumar Vishwas stay in the party?

Kumar Vishwas’s dreams were loaded in a tweet on December 27. As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was debating the issue of which three of its members to send to the Rajya Sabha (the Rajya Sabha elections for the three Delhi seats will be held on January 16.

AAP with 66 MLAs in Delhi’s 70-member assembly is set to win all three), Vishwas tweeted his reaction to Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Aggarwal’s comments justifying Pakistan’s treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Without naming Aggarwal, Vishwas called him the King (Naresh) of brazen-ness, adding: “I wish people ...