There is no need to take law in hand: Yogi Adityanath to cow vigilantes

Yogi Adityanath, who is facing criticism from all quarters in connection with law and order situation in the state especially over the loss of lives at the hands of cow vigilantes, urged people not to act in haste but take the help of law to fight crime.

Adityanath while addressing a gathering here asked people to report the crime and let the law take its course.

"There is no need to take law in hand; if you find something illegal happening around go to the police and let them act, you don't need to take law into your hand," Chief Minister Adityanath said in Meerut.

"If there are reports of illegal slaughter houses being in the state, it's the duty of the law enforcing agencies to take firm action against them," he added.

Further elucidating steps taken by his government to maintain decorum in the state, the chief minister hailed the Anti-Romeo squads and said that the endeavour has ensured a safe environment for girls of the state.

"When our daughters weren't able to go to educational institutions, we formed Anti-Romeo squad and even now if anyone is facing problem then they can lodge a complaint and the law will take its course," said Yogi.

Yogi, who came to Meerut for the first after assuming office, also met farmers in Kharkoda and asserted that progress of the farmers is the priority of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Upliftment of farmers is the top most priority for and the Uttar Pradesh government is working on the same track. A farmer must be given the right amount of money for his produce," he said.

He also averred that his government is all focused on giving good governance and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.