Mamata Banerjee calls for Congress-free unity to oust BJP: Top developments

Mamata Banerjee has come to Delhi to unite the Opposition against BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

“Yes, Sonia ji is unwell right now and recovering, will meet her once she is fine,” said Banerjee. Asked whether she will meet Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee said: "I have already said about Sonia... Rahul also SMSs and we talk. There is no problem."

Tomorrow will meet senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, and others, says West Bengal CM Banerjee. The TMC chief said she would "certainly go if they (Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav) call us for a meeting to Lucknow." She pitched for Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party coming together in Uttar Pradesh and favoured the strongest party in each state taking the lead in taking on the BJP. "We want to work together. We do not want anyone should be isolated. Everyone should work together. The party that is strong, it should do it (take the lead). If Mayawatiji and Akhilesh are strong in UP, they should work together. We should help them," she said. ALSO READ: Mamata pitches for one-to-one contest against BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls On Karnataka election: Banerjee suggested that the Congress should not treat like-minded parties like it did in Tripura. She favoured Congress and Janata Dal-Secular coming together. Banerjee is set to meet Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha tomorrow.

"It depends what relationship you have. We offered to fight the Tripura polls together with Congress. It is their prerogative what they do. They have not done. We want that the Congress should have good relations with H D Deve Gowda in Karnataka. Why should relation break?

"Deve Gowdaji was Prime Minister and supported by Congress also. He is a good man. There should be an adjustment. But I cannot tell the Congress. But if you ask my opinion, as a layman, I will say that. I will tell you for better interest."