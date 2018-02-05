This is a 'name changer' government that repackages UPA schemes: Cong in RS

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday said under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Centre has changed the names of all the schemes, launched under the (UPA) government after 1985 and presented as their own.

"Names of all the schemes launched under the UPA governance after 1985 have been changed and packaged them as their own.

That is why I say, that this government is not a 'game changer' but a 'name changer'," Azad replied to president Amit Shah, who made his debut speech in Parliament earlier today.

He further said he was surprised to see that Shah did not talk about in his speech.

Hitting out at the BJP, Azad added, "Today a different form of appeasement is taking place. There is only one party and people of their choice and belonging are getting employed and opportunities."

Earlier in the day, chief hit out at the for being unable to address the issue of unemployment.

While addressing his maiden speech as the member of Rajya Sabha, Shah said that the ruled the nation for decade, but failed to tackle the issue of unemployment.