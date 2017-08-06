This was a political fight between two trends, says Yechury on Naidu's win

of (Marxist) General Secretary on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the number of votes bagged by the opposition, stating that vice-presidential was a 'political fight between two trends'.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "First of all I would like to congratulate as the new Vice President of We wish him well for his term. This was a political fight between two trends. Those who want to strengthen the Constitution, had come together to field Gopalkrishna Gandhi. We are grateful to him (Gandhi) for agreeing to be the candidate of a united opposition".

Wishing Naidu luck and success for his term, Yechury further said that the former should assign his duties for the pluralistic society of

"We hope that the new Vice President will surely discharge his duties for the pluralistic society of India," he said.

Minutes after M was elected as the 13th Vice President of India, politicians and common people alike expressed their confidence and happiness over his win on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee congratulated Naidu and said, "I Congratulate Naidu ji, our next Vice President of I wish him well. In tradition of democracy, Gopalkrishna Gandhi ji fought with dignity for certain ideal".

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated Naidu for being elected as new Vice President of He took to twitter saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji on winning the Vice-Presidential poll".

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared his happiness over Naidu's win and said, "Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu ji on being elected Vice President of My best wishes for success in your new responsibilities".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated him and recalled his memories of working with Naidu in the (BJP) and the Centre, adding that he will cherish this aspect of their association.

"Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India's Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure. I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the the goal of nation building," the Prime Minister said.

Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former union minister M. was elected as the 13th Vice President of with 516 votes.

Whereas, Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi has secured 244 votes.

Total 771 out of 785 MPs cast their votes today. However, it was revealed that 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) were not present during the voting process.

Voting for Vice Presidential ended with a total poll percentage of 98.21%.

The voting began at 10 a.m. earlier in the day.