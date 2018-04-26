Though set to lose CJI impeachment case, Kapil Sibal won't stop trying

It takes a certain kind of lawyer to take on the top echelons of the judiciary. Kapil Sibal likes fine art, writes poetry and is a music aficionado. But he doesn’t turn away from butting heads as well.

Sibal has been a lawyer for more than 40 years now and still remembers the day he fought — and lost — his first case. He got his first brief, an election petition from a politician from Meham in Haryana. The politician had contested the election and had won it, switching sides after winning — but the election was set aside on eight counts. One of them was that ...