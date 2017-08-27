JUST IN
Oust BJP rally: Mamata, Sharad, Akhilesh to share dais with Lalu today
Threat to Sharad Yadav: 'Don't back anti-nationals or speak against Hindus'

Sharad Yadav has come out against his party's decision to dump the grand alliance in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav attend a day-long convention 'Sajha Virasat Bachao Sammelan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has received a threat letter allegedly from a right wing group which has warned him against interfering in Bihar politics and supporting "anti-national" forces.

His office said they have informed the Union Home Ministry about the letter which was delivered to the Rajya Sabha member's residence by post recently.



The letter has warned him that he should not speak against the Bihar government and Hindu interests or he will have to suffer the consequences.

It said that he has made a big mistake by siding with "anti-national" forces.


Yadav has come out against his party's decision to dump the "grand alliance" of the RJD and the Congress and to join the NDA.

