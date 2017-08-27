Threat to Sharad Yadav: 'Don't back anti-nationals or speak against Hindus'

Rebel JD(U) leader has received a threat letter allegedly from a group which has warned him against interfering in and supporting "anti-national" forces.



His office said they have informed the Union Home Ministry about the letter which was delivered to the Rajya Sabha member's residence by post recently.



The letter has warned him that he should not speak against the government and Hindu interests or he will have to suffer the consequences.It said that he has made a big mistake by siding with "anti-national" forces.Yadav has come out against his party's decision to dump the "grand alliance" of the RJD and the Congress and to join the NDA.

