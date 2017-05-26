Three years of Modi govt have ushered 'achhe din,' says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief on Friday said 'achhe din', or better days, were here at least for some.

The promise of better days was a key election slogan and promise of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, a year later Shah was ridiculed by the Opposition when he had told a television interviewer that the promise of 'better days' was a chunavi jumla, or election slogan.

But today, addressing a press conference to mark three years of the Modi government, Shah said he is aware that analysts have taken to mock the slogan. The BJP chief maintained that Modi government's schemes have ensured better days for the underprivileged.

Shah said 'better days' were indeed here for two crore poor households that has provided with cooking gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, or for women of 4.5 crore households where toilets have been constructed, and also for the 7.5 crore self-employed people who have received bank loans under the Mudra scheme.

The BJP chief also disagreed with criticism that job growth has plummeted. He said the has given the country a "naya drishtikon", a fresh viewpoint, on job generation. He said it is "impossible" to give jobs to all in a country of 1.25 billion and the has encouraged nearly eight crore people to be self-employed.

Shah said the current methods to capture job growth do not measure the increase in self-employed people. He also disagreed that the Information Technology sector was headed for massive job losses. "It hasn't happened as yet. Please don't trust all that you read in newspapers. People don't," Shah said.

The BJP chief vehemently disagreed that there was any attempt to muzzle either the Opposition or media. When asked if the was behaving like the Indira Gandhi government during the 1970s by launching investigations and raids on Opposition leaders, Shah shot back: "We haven't imposed Emergency. Please don't compare us with Mrs Gandhi. We haven't put locks on your (media's) freedom of expression."

He said investigating agencies are doing their job based on facts. "The Opposition should have the courage to present their case to the media if its their case that they are being harassed without any basis," the BJP chief said. Without mentioning the name of chief Lalu Prasad, Shah asked how probe agencies can be expected not to investigate if benami property worth Rs 1,000 is found, or if members are caught on camera receiving money in the Narada chit fund cases.

The BJP chief said the three years of the has restored India's prestige in the comity of nations. He said last three years have brought about foundational changes in the country's by ending of casteism, dynasty and of appeasement. "We have achieved in three years what couldn't be done in the 70 years after independence," he said.

The BJP chief reiterated that the stood for the poor, backwards, tribals, women and youth. He said there was not a single allegation of corruption against the Shah included demonetisation as one of the successes of the government and highlighted the crackdown on black money and benami property.

Enumerating the successes of the Modi government, the BJP chief spoke about implementation of Goods and Services Tax, repeal of 1,100 obsolete laws and increase in allocations. "This is a transparent and a decisive government that has rescued India from policy paralysis," he said.

On Kashmir, the BJP chief said he "appreciates" and "supports" the actions of Major in Jammu and Kashmir, which saved the lives of Election Commission officials and security personnel.

On repeal of Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shah said the BJP hasn't forgotten its key ideological issues. On the forthcoming presidential polls, he said the and BJP will reach out to the Opposition at an appropriate time.

The BJP chief defended the government of Uttar Pradesh. On the incidents of violence and crime, Shah said the UP government has been prompt in tackling these issues. On incidents of cow vigilantes lynching people, Shah maintained that strictest police action has been taken in every incident.

The BJP chief said that in a democracy analysts and media have a space, but the BJP has increased its support among the people since 2014, and has won most of the state assembly polls in the last three years. "The people of India have put their stamp of approval on this government," he said.