Tipu Sultan a brutal killer, mass rapist: Ananth Hegde to Karnataka govt

leader and Union Minister of State for Skill Development Hegde on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's secretary and District Collector of Uttara Kannada district asking them not include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration that will held on November 10.

After witnessing major clash in 2015 in state over the celebrations of Jayanti, the Government last year decided to make the event an annual affair.





Conveyed #KarnatakaGovt NOT to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic & mass rapist. pic.twitter.com/CEGjegponl — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) October 20, 2017

Chief Minister condemned Union Minister of State for Skill Development Hegde for his letter to not include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration and said, as a part of the government, he should not have done it. The decision was taken by the government, based on inputs and detailed discussions held with historians and academicians. The event will be organised at the Ravindra Kalakshetra.

"As part of the government, he shouldn't have written it," said.

"It is being made into a political issue. There were four wars against British and Tipu fought them all," he added.

said the invitation will be sent out to all the central and state leaders and added that it is up to them to accept or not.

The government views as a patriot, who fought against the British. However, the and the views are completely different from those of the state government, who regard as a tyrant monarch and for his biasness against Hindus.

Three people lost their lives in clashes in Kodagu in 2015 after outrage by anti- activists calling him a tyrant.

