Tipu Sultan a brutal killer, mass rapist: Ananth Hegde to Karnataka govt

-
ALSO READUsing red beacon is my right, says Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid Shanghai Film Festival: Salman Khan's Sultan wins best action movie award Baahubali 2 beats Sultan, Dangal in Day 1 collections; makes over Rs 100 cr Ananth Kumar Hegde: A hardcore RSS member with passion for Tae Kwon Do Working to get generic drugs exempt from GST: Ananth Kumar
-
Conveyed #KarnatakaGovt NOT to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic & mass rapist. pic.twitter.com/CEGjegponl— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) October 20, 2017
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Union Minister of State for Skill Development Ananth Kumar Hegde for his letter to not include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration and said, as a part of the government, he should not have done it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU