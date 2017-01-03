TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay faces CBI grilling in Rose Valley chit fund scam

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation BI office in Kolkata for questioning in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

This is the first time that he would be grilled in the matter soon after another party MP Tapas Pal was sent to police custody in the case.

When asked, Bandyopadhyay told waiting reporters here, "I said I will come to face CBI interrogation to know what is against me."

He also alleged political vendetta against him and the Trinamool Congress party by the NDA-ruled Central government.

Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, encompasses a larger amount of money swindling as compared to the Saradha case.

