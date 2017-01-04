TMC workers protest outside CBI headquarters in Bhubaneswar

With the (CBI) bringing arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP to Bhubaneswar, a group of party activists on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the agency's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar to against the action.

The TMC's Parliamentary party leader was arrested by the in Kolkata on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Group's ponzi scam and brought to Bhubaneswar late night.

Earlier, the had arrested another MP Tapas Pal on the same charge and kept him in remand for three days.

A four-time Lok Sabha member and a minister of state in the Manmohan Singh government, Bandyopadhyay was arrested after he allegedly failed to give satisfactory answers to many questions and was found to be uncooperative.

Protesting against the arrest of leaders, party supporters led by Ramnagar MLA Akhil Giri staged a demonstration before the office here. Many members of the TMC's Odisha unit and its state president Arya Kumar Gyanendra also joined the demonstration outside the office in Bhubaneswar.

"The has arrested and Tapas Pal on political consideration. We'll certainly oppose the action. The state unit of the is planning a massive rally in Bhubaneswar on January 10," Gyanendra said.

Some prominent leaders are being invited to the proposed rally.

A two-member delegation of the also met the senior officials of in Bhubaneswar and lodged a against the arrest of Bandyopadhyay and Pal.

Sources in in Bhubaneswar said Bandyopadhyay would be first sent to the Capital Hospital for medical examination before being produced in the designated court. The investigating agency would seek remand of Bandyopadhyay as the leader was not allegedly cooperating with the investigation, they said.

However, Bandyopadhyay's lawyer Rajiv Majumdar said he would move a bail petition in the court as his client is unwell. "He is ill. We'll move a bail application in the court," Majumdar told reporters outside the office here.

He also challenged the to prove Bandyopadhyay's involvement in the scam.

Sources also said was planning to interrogate both Bandyopadhyay and Pal together as both have been arrested on the charge of their involvement with the Rs 17000 crore scam.

The Rose Valley Group has been accused of duping about Rs 17,000 investors in different states. While Pal was one of the directors of the Group, Bandyopadhyay is accused of being a promoter of the Ponzi firm.