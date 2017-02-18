TN assembly: E Palaniswami passes floor test, gets 122 votes

Votes were cast amidst utter chaos with 11 MLAs opposing the Sasikala-backed Palaniswami regime.
Earlier during the day, leaders of various parties were denied entry to the assembly after the session was temporarily adjourned till 3 pm.
During the ruckus inside the assembly, DMK leaders manhandled the Speaker of the house, P Dhanapal, and tore his shirt. Party members also clashed with police officials who were called in to control the leaders. On the other hand, DMK leader, Stalin came out of the house with his shirt torn and told the media that the Speaker tore off his own shirt and blamed DMK MLAs for it.
Leaders alleged that they were beaten by the police and the matter will be taken to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.
At present, DMK has launched a protest outside the Raj Bhavan
