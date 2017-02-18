TRENDING ON BS
Resort that housed AIADMK MLAs shut for maintenance work
Business Standard

TN assembly: E Palaniswami passes floor test, gets 122 votes

AIADMK govt proves majority in the assembly on a day that saw high drama inside the house

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Edappadi, Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu
Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami passed the floor test with 122 votes on Saturday in a special session convened by the Tamil Nadu Assembly. 

Votes were cast amidst utter chaos with 11 MLAs opposing the Sasikala-backed Palaniswami regime.


Earlier during the day, leaders of various parties were denied entry to the assembly after the session was temporarily adjourned till 3 pm.
 
Twenty DMK MLAs have been evicted by marshals commissioned to control the leaders. 

DMK leader MK Stalin protested against the evacuation in the state assembly by sitting on the floor and demanding the MLAs to be allowed inside.

During the ruckus inside the assembly, DMK leaders manhandled the Speaker of the house, P  Dhanapal, and tore his shirt. Party members also clashed with police officials who were called in to control the leaders. On the other hand, DMK leader, Stalin came out of the house with his shirt torn and told the media that the Speaker tore off his own shirt and blamed DMK MLAs for it.

Leaders alleged that they were beaten by the police and the matter will be taken to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

At present, DMK has launched a protest outside the Raj Bhavan

