TN battle: Support grows for OPS as Sasikala tries to keep flock together

Panneerselvam claimed the MLAs were held against their will and tortured

Struggling to keep her flock of MLAs together after desertion by 10 MPs to rival camp, AIADMK general secretary today trashed allegation they have been held "hostage" at a resort.



Sasikala, who is locked in a fierce battle of attrition with caretaker Chief Minister Panneerselvam, said the MLAs were staying at the resort near here of their own accord and that they were "free".



Panneerselvam, however, claimed the MLAs were held there against their will and "tortured" and sought their "release".



Addressing reporters at the resort, Sasikala alleged the MLAs have been receiving threats that their children will be abducted, but undeterred, they have chosen to stay there and asked their relatives to take care of them.



"It shows their dedication to this movement. I was moved.. They (all the MLAs) are keen that there should not be slightest impediment to AIADMK and the government," she said.



Alleging that those who had defected and political rivals were "spreading falsehood" that the MLAs were being held hostage, the AIADMK chief insisted that neither their free movement nor their freedom of expression had been hindered and asked the journalists to "see it for yourselves."



"They are in touch with their families over phone", she said.



Addressing the MLAs at the resort, which she visited for the second time in two days, Sasikala said,"You 129 MLAs are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this government. None can hurt us and there is no need to fear."



Sasikala, who had earlier in the day observed that it was "very difficult" to be a woman in politics, said there were efforts to "intimidate" her as she was a woman, but asserted she would not be cowed down.



The AIADMK supremo turned misty-eyed while referring to her mentor and former Chief Minister the late J and vowed to protect the party nurtured by her long-time friend, saying "I will give my life for this cause".



Panneerselvam hit out at Sasikala, saying she was shedding "crocodile tears" and demanded that they be "released".



"Let her release them so they could go to their respective consitutencies to meet the people and take a good decision," he told reporters after Sasikala's meeting with the legislators.



Calling himself a "staunch loyalist" of Jayalalithaa, he said "In the last 20 years not Amma (Jayalalithaa) criticised me not even once."



Earlier in the day, support grew Panneerselvam, locked in a bruising feud with Sasikala for power, with five more MPs crossing over to his camp.

Press Trust of India