TN BJP President backs AIADMK merger, says good governance will prevail

Tamil Nadu (BJP) president on Friday said that union of both factions of the (AIADMK) may produce a corruption-free government, as their division is affecting the overall functioning of the state.

"EPS and OPS coming together is their party matter. I cannot comment on that but their division is indirectly affecting the government's activity. I think there should not be any confusion and they should be united so that they can give good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu," she told ANI.

Soundararajan added that this was the aim of the late chief minister Jayalalithaa, adding that both factions must unite and give a corruption free and development oriented government.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu minister D. Jayakumar expressed confidence over the merger of EPS, OPS factions of the AIADMK and said he hopes it happens soon.

The faction of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy has also passed a resolution as per which all the appointments made by AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. stand null and void.

"Whatever appointments were made by T.T.V. are not according to the party law. We request the party cadre to ignore them," a leader of EPS faction said.

On August 7, Palaniswami said he expects the much-anticipated-but-delayed merger of the two factions of the AIADMK.

"I expect to see it soon," he told reporters.

His remark came after the leader of the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction led by O. Panneerselvam said it had had not heard from the former on the merger talks.

Former chief minister Panneerselvam had last week said that the leaders in the rival camp were "only making comments" on the unification, but not making much effort.

Earlier in the Month, assured that the party is working towards the merger of the faction, adding it could even take place before October 17.