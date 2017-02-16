TN CM Palanisamy to seek vote of confidence on February 18: AIADMK

Newly appointed Chief Minister Edappadi K. will seek the vote of confidence on February 18, the said.

"Vote of Confidence to be taken on 18th.#TNAssembly," the tweeted.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs head back to Kuvathur's Golden Bay resort after cabinet and Palanisamy's oath ceremony.

today took oath as Chief Minister along with 31 other MLAs.

Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao earlier in the day appointed legislature party leader as the Chief Minister.

"Governor invites AIADMK's legislature party leader Edappadi K. to form government," the tweeted.

The Governor has asked to seek vote of confidence in 15 days, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement.

Palanisamy, along with ministers Jayakumar, K.A. Sengottaiyan, S. P. Velumani, T. T. Dinakaran and K. P. Anbazhagan the Governor earlier in the day.

The Governor heard competing pitches last night from within the ruling party of the state over who should be the Chief Minister.

The Governor first with Palanisamy, who claimed to have the support of 125 legislators.

Next up was Panneerselvam, who claimed to have the support of 11 MLAs.