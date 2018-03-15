TN passes resolution, asks Centre to set up Cauvery water management board

The assembly on Thursday unanimously demanded setting up of the Management Board (CMB) and Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as ordered by the Supreme Court.

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously in a special sitting of the assembly, hours after Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the state budget for 2018-19.

In its February 16 verdict, the Supreme Court, reducing Tamil Nadu's share in the water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) against 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007, ordered the central government to set up the and within six weeks.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister K said the Central government has to set up the and CWRC, and his government has been urging it be done soon.

leader said if the Central government does not set up and then all the legislators should resign.

He said his party is ready to ask its legislators to resign from the house but hoped that the Central government would not give space for such an action.