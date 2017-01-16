To campaign for AAP, 90 Punjabis to fly to India from Canada

Key issues fight against widespread drug abuse among youth, give farmers more money for crop

Some 90 Punjabis of Indian-origin from will fly to to campaign for Aam Admi Party (AAP) in 16 of the state's largest constituencies for the assembly on February 4.



They will arrive in on January 19.



"I want to be a part of real change," Surinder Mavi, a 31-year-old Brampton resident who helped in organising the plane load of " volunteers" was quoted as saying by Star.



Mavi said the area volunteers were part of a campaign that will see thousands of Indian expatriates arrive in Dehli in to help in the elections, it reported.



Mavi's political awakening began with his arrival in eight years ago, when he realised bribes were unnecessary and basic rules, like stopping at red lights, were respected.



For the election, Mavi will ride an campaign bus that will rally support in 16 of Punjab's largest constituencies.



He had joined the Canadian branch of AAP, which had burst onto the Indian political scene two years ago with a platform of ending the culture of "bribe-taking," the daily reported.



The key platform issues in campaign will be AAP's proposals to fight widespread drug abuse among the youth and programmes to give farmers more money for their crops.



Azad Kaushik, Canadian president of the Overseas Friends of BJP, admitted to "an anti-incumbency factor" in Punjab. But he told the Star over phone from Delhi, where he was visiting, that the BJP's economic record would keep its coalition with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in power in Punjab.



Kaushik also accused of having "failed miserably" in Delhi, which it governs. "Polls in the last several months have indicated widely different results. But all show the having a significant impact (in Punjab)," it reported.



The is likely to witness a three-way fight between SAD-BJP, Congress and in all 117 seats.

