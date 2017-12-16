Transform and sustain politics of hope: Manmohan Singh to Rahul Gandhi

Former Prime Minister on Saturday said was taking over as the new President amid 'disturbing trends' as ' of fear' was taking over the ' of hope' in India.

"Rahul is taking over as President of our party at a time when there are certain disturbing trends visible in our politics," told a gathering at the Headquarters after was formally declared the head of the country's oldest party.

He noted that a "distinguished academician" has pointed out that "there are dangers that of fear will take over the of hope" in the country.

"Rahul, we depend upon you to transform and sustain of hope," the leader said.

He said had been trained for a long period and had already looked after many activities of the for many years now.

"Rahulji brings in a new sense of dedication and commitment, a new sense of leadership with courage and humility."

said it was "a unique day in the history of the Congress" with handing over the reins of the party to her son.

He said during the last 19 years as the President, Sonia Gandhi, "provided a powerful leadership".

"Today is a historic day for India Please pardon me if I get somewhat emotional," said.

"Now that Soniaji is handing over the reins of the party to Rahulji, we salute Soniaji for uniting the leadership, something that she has been doing for the last 19 years."