Triple talaq: Govt trying to use judiciary as a shield, says NCP

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday claimed the Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq is a blow to the "plans" of the government of "using the judiciary as a shield" on the issue.

The party also suggested that the government could make a draft legislation and based on suggestions by parties, a law could be enacted on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

"They (government) did not want to lose a section of their vote bank by taking a decision over this contentious issue. Thus, they were seeking an escape route using the judiciary as a shield. But, the Supreme Court has dealt a blow to their plans," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

"The government should make a draft legislation and circulate it among all parties. Based on the suggestions and objections received, a law can be enacted," Malik said.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

"In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' - triple talaq is set aside," a five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order.

