Tripura Assembly election results 2018: BJP to decide on CM today evening

The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet this evening to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura, where the party is likely to form a government, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said today. "Our Parliamentary Board (the party's highest decision making body) will meet in the evening and take a call," he said at a press conference when asked who will be the BJP chief minister in Tripura. The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had surged ahead and established a lead in 40 constituencies, according to television reports. The majority mark in the 60 member Assembly was 31. The BJP Parliamentary Board comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari besides a few others. If the BJP does form the government in the state, it will end 25 years of Left rule in Tripura.
