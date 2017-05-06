Tripura election: BJP to form govt without alliance, says Amit Shah

President on Saturday claimed that his party would oust Tripura's ruling Left Front in the assembly elections due next year to form a government on its own in the northeastern state.

"We would not forge any electoral alliance with any party in Tripura. With BJP's own strength the party would form government in the state ending the 25-year rule of CPI-M led Left Front," he told reporters.

Shah, who was here on a two-day visit as as part of his all-India tour to further expand the party base in the country, said his (BJP) has achieved tremendous growth in the state with already over two lakh enrolled as party members.

He said that during the United Progressive Alliance government's 10-year tenure, corruption worth of Rs 12 lakh crore had been established, but in the BJP-led Democratic Alliance rule, not a single case of irregularity was found.

"The (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi model of development was not only well accepted by the people of the country but also in the global arena. The Modi government has taken many courageous steps including demonetisation of high value notes.

"India's position in the world enormously hyped after the country successfully launched a record 104 satellites in one go in February and launching of South Asia Satellite on Friday," he said.

The president, who has held a series of meetings with the state party leaders and various frontal bodies, would address a public meeting at Kumarghat in northern Tripura on Sunday.

Accompanied by host of central party leaders as well as those from West Bengal and Assam, he, during his two-day stay, will finalise the party's strategy for the assembly polls, likely to be held next February.

Shah claimed that the Left is finished from the world and the Congress now non-existent in the country.

He alleged that during the Left rule in Tripura, crime, specially against women, infiltration from across the border, corruption, growth of illegal chit funds and political violence have increased.

"In Tripura, with a population of 37 lakh, there are over eight lakh unemployed youths with two lakh already crossing the age bar to get government jobs. Left Front government's faulty policies kept 65 per cent people below the poverty line," he said.

He also assured that after a government came to power in Tripura, it would give salary to the state government employees as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, noting all BJP-ruled states have already implemented it.