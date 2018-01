Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief has been quite upbeat in recent weeks, as we have reported in these columns. After attending a rally in Agartala on Sunday, he said he was certain a government would be formed in after the polls due in early 2018. “If Luv and Kush in the Ramayana could stop the horse of victory of Rama,” the can stop the victory trail of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, he said. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, present at the event, added for good measure, “We will try to form a government of alternative principle and alternative development model.”