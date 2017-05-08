TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Conspiracy being hatched by BJP through Kapil Mishra: AAP
Business Standard

Truth has a habit of coming out: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Kejriwal

Refers to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against CM Kejriwal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Referring to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said, "Truth has a habit of coming out".

"The thing I like about the truth is that it has a habit of coming out," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendar Jain.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Truth has a habit of coming out: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Kejriwal

Refers to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against CM Kejriwal

Refers to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against CM Kejriwal

Referring to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said, "Truth has a habit of coming out".

"The thing I like about the truth is that it has a habit of coming out," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendar Jain.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Truth has a habit of coming out: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Kejriwal

Refers to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against CM Kejriwal

Referring to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said, "Truth has a habit of coming out".

"The thing I like about the truth is that it has a habit of coming out," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendar Jain.

image
Business Standard
177 22