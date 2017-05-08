Truth has a habit of coming out: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Kejriwal

-
Referring to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said, "Truth has a habit of coming out".
"The thing I like about the truth is that it has a habit of coming out," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.
Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendar Jain.
