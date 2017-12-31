Truth, work and growth will be party's mantra: Rajinikanth enters politics

-
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday announced his political debut and said he would launch his own party.
Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time."
Democracy is in bad shape right now, Rajinikanth added.
"All other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu), I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision now," the actor said.
The news was well received by his fans, who began celebrations soon after the announcement was made.
"I request the fan clubs to assist in making arrangements to give a structure to the party. The fan club should make sure that our message should reach every place. Till that time, I would like to tell everyone to not enter political controversy, fight or shout at politicians," he added.
