Truth, work and growth will be party's mantra: Rajinikanth enters politics

Tamil superstar on Sunday announced his political debut and said he would launch his own party.









Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time." "I am joining for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans.

"My political entry is definite," said on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

In the next Assembly elections, I will form a party and contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil superstar said.



Democracy is in bad shape right now, added.



"All other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu), I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision now," the actor said.

In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land, he said, adding that there was a need to bring change from the ground up.

Tamil superstar who announced his entry as a 'guardian of the protectors of democracy', also expressed his fear of the media, and remembered the late actor, humorist and political analyst, Cho Ramaswamy, on this occasion.

"I don't fear to enter politics, but I fear the media. I am still a child in this context. I need to be more active and alert on the media. Cho sir had already warned me about the same. Today, I miss him a lot; he would have given me more strength for this new beginning," said

However, appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.

"Truth, work, and growth will be the three mantras of our party," said.