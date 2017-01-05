Tussle over cycle: EC asks Mulayam and Akhilesh faction to respond by Jan 9

The (ECI) on Thursday asked (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to respond to their petitions with regard to the party's 'cycle' by January 9.

This comes in wake of the ongoing tussle in the SP.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday said any query on freezing of the SP's 'cycle' is hypothetical, adding that the right decision would be taken at the appropriate time.

"The Commission has received one representation with regard to the presentation of the budget. We are examining it and will take a call on it in due course. Taking cognisance of the symbol order and old precedents, we will examine the documents presented to us. The right decision will be taken at the right time," Zaidi told the media here.

"Any query on freezing of the SP's is hypothetical right now. Let us first examine the documents," he added.

As of now, both factions have laid claim over the party's symbol 'cycle'. However, the Election Commission is yet to take a call on the same.

Akhilesh's mentor and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav earlier on Tuesday staked claim to the party's symbol 'cycle' before the Election Commission while stating that 90 percent of the MLAs are backing the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

This came a day after Akhilesh's father Mulayam staked claim on the same while asserting that the SP's "election symbol is my signature".

Amid a bitter family feud that has torn apart Uttar Pradesh's ruling party, Mulayam earlier on Monday claimed that the symbol - with its easy and established recall - should be considered his political property.

The 77-year-old veteran visited the Election Commission's office on Monday, accompanied by his trusted advisor and younger brother Shivpal Yadav.

At a party gathering on Sunday in Lucknow, Akhilesh was named the SP's president.

He then pushed his father into retirement by declaring that he would now function as patron and mentor.

Mulayam and his aides like Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh have insisted his faction is the legit SP.