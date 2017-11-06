Twist in Tamil politics: PM Modi to meet DMK leader Karunanidhi today

In a new twist in Tamil Nadu's politics, Prime Minister Narendra on Monday will meet AIADMk's key rival DMK's supermo PM is considered to be close to the ruling faction.

DMK, which is now led by M K Stalin, has been talking against the Centre on various issues in recent months.

The Prime Minister will be arriving in Chennai at 10.30 am on Monday to attend the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Daily Thanthi newspaper.

After which, he will attend the wedding of retired IAS officer T V Somanathan's daughter at the Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Centre in Raja Annamalaipuram.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Muralidhar Rao said that during his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM will visit former chief minister Karunanidhi, who is staying away from public life due to health conditions.

DMK's working president and Karunanidhi's son, Stalin, has been speaking against the Centre publicly.

He has alleged that the BJP was running a proxy government in Tamil Nadu and called upon the people to come together to save the state from a minority government.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Stalin said that PM had not fulfilled his election promises to bring back black money stashed abroad.

Earlier, he had lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ruling in Tamil Nadu over the NEET issue, charging them with "betraying" scores of medical aspirants in the state, especially those from rural areas.