Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe at PM Modi over 'raincoat' remark

Taking on over his "raincoat" remark, President on Thursday said the Prime Minister had created "fizz" without soap.

"Though he wore a raincoat, (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh at least bathed using water. You (Modi) did not even use water to bathe everybody (in the country). You created fizz without soap," Thackeray said, in an apparent reference to hardships caused by the demonetisation.

The Sena leader was addressing a campaign rally here for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Referring to the former Prime Minister during a speech in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, Modi had said, "Dr sahab's image remained clean despite his government being mired in scams, as only he knew the art of bathing with his on."

Uddhav said had he not severed ties with (for BMC elections of February 21) his photo too would have been there in posters with Modi, president and Pappu Kalani (former MLA of Ulhasnagar who was accused of murder). I am relieved that I did not have to join the likes of Kalani," he said.

"We are accountable to people. Earlier had faces like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani. Now they have faces of goons. Now Kalani is with Modi and Shah on posters," he alleged.

The Sena chief also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who had said that Mumbai was on par with Patna in terms of the level of development.

"Mumbai is much progressed than any city. But Patna is also not a backward city. He (Fadnavis) has insulted both Mumbai and Patna. Mumbai has the highest share of tax collection for the Centre. This year Central government has got more than Rs 2 lakh crore through various taxes from Mumbaikar's pockets. I will demand Mumbai should get 25% share out of our collection," he said.