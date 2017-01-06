Uma Bharti calls SP feud 'shameful', 'dangerous for democratic ethics'

"I am keen to know for what purpose and whose welfare the family dispute was initiated and still continuing. When father and son are not loyal to each other, how can they be well-wishers of Muslims and Yadavs," she asked.
Addressing a gathering on Thursday in Muslim-dominated Mursena village, Bharti said, "The family feud for grabbing power is a shameful act and dangerous for democratic ethics."
The power struggle among SP leaders has left women in Uttar Pradesh
unprotected, the BJP
leader said, "For the safety of our sisters and daughters we all have to dislodge the present dispensation unitedly and ensure that our mandate this time was not fractured one."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation
move has hurt BSP
the most. It is a fact that BSP
chief Mayawati owns huge wads of Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 currency notes. The same is the case with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Bharti alleged.
She defended BJP's decision of not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh
polls and said, "Our face is the party flag and its symbol- the lotus."
