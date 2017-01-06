Uma Bharti calls SP feud 'shameful', 'dangerous for democratic ethics'

Firebrand leader and Union Minister on Friday alleged the infighting in has made it clear that its patriarch is "neither a Lohiawadi nor a Samajwadi but a Parivarwadi".

"I am keen to know for what purpose and whose welfare the family dispute was initiated and still continuing. When father and son are not loyal to each other, how can they be well-wishers of Muslims and Yadavs," she asked.

Addressing a gathering on Thursday in Muslim-dominated Mursena village, Bharti said, "The family feud for grabbing power is a shameful act and dangerous for democratic ethics."

The power struggle among SP leaders has left women in unprotected, the leader said, "For the safety of our sisters and daughters we all have to dislodge the present dispensation unitedly and ensure that our mandate this time was not fractured one."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move has hurt the most. It is a fact that chief Mayawati owns huge wads of Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 currency notes. The same is the case with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Bharti alleged.

She defended BJP's decision of not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for polls and said, "Our face is the party flag and its symbol- the lotus."