Uncertainty over listing of PIL against Sasikala in SC

The uncertainty over listing of a PIL, seeking to restrain All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader from being sworn in as chief minister, for hearing before the continued on Thursday with the apex court registry of the view that it need not be listed under the "urgent matter" category.

An advocate, who is representing the petitioner, said that the PIL has been numbered and he mentioned it on Thursday before the registry to list it for hearing before the court tomorrow.

"They (registry) feel that it (PIL) cannot be listed as an urgent matter as date of swearing-in has not been announced yet. No date has been fixed for hearing," advocate G S Mani, who is representing Chennai-resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of Satta Iyakkam, said.

The counsel said since the registry is not listing the PIL for hearing before the apex court, he will mention the matter on Friday before Chief Justice J S Khehar for urgent hearing.

He also said the defects, which were cited by the registry earlier, have been cured and the PIL has been numbered.

The PIL was filed on February 6 seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Sasikala as chief minister as there was speculation that she would be taking the oath the next day.

The petitioner has sought a restrain on her swearing-in after an apex court bench had on February 6 said that it would pronounce within a week the judgement in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case in which Sasikala and late CM were accused.

Kumar has sought a stay on Sasikala's swearing-in contending that if she was convicted and forced to resign, there could be a "possibility of riots erupting all over Tamil Nadu".

He has said the law and order situation may worsen in such an eventuality as the state is already facing a "desperate situation" due to cyclone, demonetisation and death of Jayalalithaa.

The petitioner has claimed in case the appeal against her acquittal results in conviction, the workers may once again protest and disturb normal life in

He has said that he filed the plea in the interest of the people of and for maintenance of peace in the state.

After Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, Sasikala, who was her shadow for nearly three decades, was made General Secretary of on December 29 and elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party on February 5.

Jayalalitha, along with her aides Sasikala, V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi, was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income in 1997.

The trial of the case was shifted by the to Bengaluru on a petition filed by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and the court there had convicted them on September 27, 2014.

However, the Karnataka High Court had reversed the special court's judgment on May 11, 2015. The Karnataka government had filed an appeal against it in the

The apex court had last year, before the demise of Jayalalithaa, reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka HC order.