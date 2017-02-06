Uncertainty shrouds Sasikala's swearing-in tomorrow

The prospects of general secretary V K Sasikala's immediate swearing-in as Chief Minister tonight appeared remote with Governor C Vidyasagar Rao headed for Mumbai from New Delhi and not to Chennai.

Amid reports that Rao was seeking legal advice before administering the oath of office to Sasikala, Maharashtra Raj Bhavan sources said he was arriving in Mumbai tonight.

There was, however, no official word on what the Governor was exactly planning to do after the today indicated it could deliver a judgement soon in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala. Late chief minister J is also an accused in the case.

A conviction after being sworn in would result in having to step down as chief minister.

A PIL was also filed in the today seeking to restrain from being sworn-in as chief minister as in the event of her having to resign, in case she was convicted in the DA case, could lead to law and order problem in the state.

Rao had travelled from Coimbatore to the national capital last night after was elected leader of the legislature party, clearing the decks for her elevation as the chief minister. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today tendered his resignation and those of his ministers to Governor Rao which were accepted.

According to a Chennai report, the Madras University Auditorium, which had earlier hosted the swearing-in of Jayalalithaa, was being reportedly spruced up for the occasion.

A senior source said all arrangements were in place for the swearing-in.