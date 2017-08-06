Uneasy calm settles over Darjeeling on 53rd day of GJM shutdown

The situation in remained tense on Sunday, though no incident of was reported since last night.



The police and security personnel kept a strict watch on the situation on the 53rd day of the indefinite shutdown in the hills, called by the (GJM) over its demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.



A police contingent was seen marching towards the Singhmari area in and going up to Patlebas, a stronghold of supremo Bimal Gurung, from where a number of incidents of involving the activists and police have been reported in the last two months.The and the other hill parties staged a human chain protest near the railway station against police atrocities on their workers and to demand an immediate withdrawal of the forces from the hills.The also took out rallies demanding the restoration of the Internet services, which have been banned in the hills since June 18.The participants in the rallies carried black flags and placards demanding Gorkhaland.Barring the medicine shops, all other shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed.