TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Aditi Phadnis: The rise and rise of Vijay Sampla
Business Standard

UP Assembly Elections: A possible verdict on Modi's demonetisation drive

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha

Sahil Makkar 

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. Its Assembly election would be a first indication of success or failure of state and Union government policies. 

And, a possible verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive. People would also decide whether Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has finally come out of the shadow of his father, uncles and other senior Samajwadi Party leaders. 

It will also be a test for Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, as her party performed badly during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll. In the third of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the performance of the state on some economic and social parameters.


(Click on picture for details)
(Click on picture for details)
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP Assembly Elections: A possible verdict on Modi's demonetisation drive

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha
Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. Its Assembly election would be a first indication of success or failure of state and Union government policies. 

And, a possible verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive. People would also decide whether Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has finally come out of the shadow of his father, uncles and other senior Samajwadi Party leaders. 

It will also be a test for Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, as her party performed badly during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll. In the third of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the performance of the state on some economic and social parameters.

(Click on picture for details)
(Click on picture for details)
 

image
Business Standard
177 22

UP Assembly Elections: A possible verdict on Modi's demonetisation drive

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and it sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. Its Assembly election would be a first indication of success or failure of state and Union government policies. 

And, a possible verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive. People would also decide whether Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has finally come out of the shadow of his father, uncles and other senior Samajwadi Party leaders. 

It will also be a test for Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, as her party performed badly during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll. In the third of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the performance of the state on some economic and social parameters.

(Click on picture for details)
(Click on picture for details)
 

image
Business Standard
177 22