JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-poll defeat an embarrassment for Yogi: 10 highlights

Yogi Adityanath: Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypoll result a lesson for BJP; updates
Business Standard

UP, Bihar by-poll results show voters are angry with BJP: Rahul Gandhi

He also said the Congress was keen to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh but that would not happen overnight

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

samajwadi party, sp, akhilesh yadav, phulpur, gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party supporters apply 'gulal' on a photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as they celebrate their lead in Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-poll election, in Allahabad on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Congratulating the winners of the Lok Sabha by-elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was clear that people were angry with the BJP and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win.

He also said the Congress was keen to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh but that would not happen overnight.

"Congratulations to the winners of today's by-elections. It is clear from the results that voters have a lot of anger towards the BJP and will vote for any non-BJP candidate who has more chances of winning.

"The Congress is keen on rebuilding the party in Uttar Pradesh, but that will not happen overnight," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat and was poised to bag the Gorakhpur seat, the constituencies vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively.

The Bahujan Samaj Party gave its support to the SP in the two seats while the Congress put up its own candidates.

The BJP was also set to lose in the Araria Lok Sabha by-election with the RJD establishing a convincing lead.

In the two assembly by-polls in Bihar, the RJD won the Jehanabad assembly seat while the BJP bagged the Bhabhua assembly seat.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements