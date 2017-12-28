UP BJP removes Ghaziabad unit chief for disrupting inter-faith marriage

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

A worker carries cut-outs at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, for the celebrations after the party's victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Photo: PTI
The BJP has removed its Ghaziabad city unit president Ajay Sharma from the post for disrupting the marriage of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man in the Rajnagar area here claiming that it was a case of "love jihad".

Sharma has been removed from the post and Ghaziabad city unit general secretary Man Singh Goswami has been appointed as the officiating city president, according to a letter by BJP Uttar Pradesh State General Secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar.


"I have received the letter from the state head office and will obey the instructions," Sharma said.

A large group of BJP workers led by Sharma, and some people belonging to right-wing groups protested outside the marriage venue on December 22.

The marriage between the man and the woman, who were friends and worked in a multinational company, was later solemnized in a court.

Police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 14:03 IST

