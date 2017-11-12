UP civic poll: Yogi Adityanath to kickstart campaign from Ayodhya

Aiming to ensure that the BJP registers a comprehensive win in the Uttar Pradesh urban local bodies' elections, Chief Minister will start his poll-campaign from the temple town of Ayodhya on November 14, a senior party leader said.



The civic polls, to be held in three phases from November 22, are seen as a litmus test for the Adityanath government's popularity. The BJP had stormed to power in UP in March with a landslide victory.



"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will address a rally each in all the 16 poll-bound municipalities in the state. The chief minister will start his campaign from Ayodhya on November 14. On the same day, he is also likely to visit the districts of and Bahraich," the senior UP BJP leader told PTI today.Adityanath had earlier visited Ayodhya when he also went to the disputed site a day after the mega pre- celebrations organised by his government in the temple town last month leading to criticism from rival political parties, which accused him of playing the communal card.Adityanath had hit back saying that Ayodhya represented his personal beliefs and opposition parties had no right to question him on his beliefs."By celebrating a grand in Ayodhya, I have not started a new practice but it is an age-old tradition here to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama," the saffron robed priest-turned-politician had said.Adityanath had termed it an effort to protect and promote an age-old culture and bring the town on the world tourist map by ensuring all-round development.Along with the Ram Janmabhumi site, Adityanath had also visited Hanumangharhi, Digambar Akhara and Sugreev Qila temple during that visit.