UP civic polls: BJP tampered with EVMs, alleges BSP supremo Mayawati

(BSP) chief on Saturday alleged the (BJP) tampered with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the civil body polls.

"The has tampered with the EVMs in the assembly elections of 2017, as they did back in 2014. Even in these civil body elections, they tampered the electoral process, otherwise our mayors would have won. Overall they were unable to make us lose, as the came second in position," Mayawati, who visited here to pay a tribute to Buddhist monk Pragyaji, said.

further said it was not just the Dalits, but other communities like the Backward Classes and the Muslims also supported them in the polls.

"We are taking with us people from all communities because believes in 'Sarvjan hitae, Sarvjan Sukhaye' (everybody's interest and everybody's happiness). When we won in Uttar Pradesh, we ran our on this slogan. What is good for us is that along with Dalits, the upper class, and the Backward Classes and the minority sections," she added.

She further challenged the to remove the EVMs and start using ballot papers.

"I challenge the today. If they are honest and believe in the Constitution, then they should remove the EVMs and start using ballot papers. If they claim that the nation is with them, they should keep aside the EVMs and put up ballot papers. If they hold elections with ballot papers, they will not win," she said.

The secured a massive victory in the civic polls in on Friday.

The won the mayoral posts in Aligarh and Meerut. Akhilesh Yadav-led failed to win a single mayoral seat.