UP CM Akhilesh to kick off SP poll campaign from Sultanpur

This will be the Chief Minister's first election rally in the state after he was coroneted as the head of the ruling party, replacing father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been made the Samajwadi Party
patron.
Five constituencies in Sultanpur
district will go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.
Akhilesh earlier on Sunday released the "please all" Samajwadi Party
manifesto with focus on women and youth empowerment and has been busy finalising list of candidates after forging an alliance with Congress "to keep communal forces at bay".
Seventy three constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh
will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.
Uttar Pradesh
is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.
