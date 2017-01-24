UP CM Akhilesh to kick off SP poll campaign from Sultanpur

Chief Minister in his new role as the national president will kick off his party's election campaign from Tuesday from Sultanpur.

This will be the Chief Minister's first election rally in the state after he was coroneted as the head of the ruling party, replacing father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been made the patron.

Five constituencies in district will go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

Akhilesh earlier on Sunday released the "please all" manifesto with focus on women and youth empowerment and has been busy finalising list of candidates after forging an alliance with Congress "to keep communal forces at bay".

The poll process in begins on February 11.

Seventy three constituencies in western will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.