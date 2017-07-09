UP CM Yogi Adityanath picks up pace in shunting bureaucrats

The new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, made no move to carry out a major reshuffle of key administrative and police posts immediately after taking charge. This was unusual. The state bureaucracy has got used to being moved around after an election and regime change. Uttar Pradesh has a sanctioned strength of more than 600 Indian Administra-tive Service (IAS) officers. The previous government headed by Akhilesh Yadav had transferred more than 1,000 senior administrative and police officials within a month of taking oath on March 15, 2012, and had shunted ...